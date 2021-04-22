Laporta’s tip to Tebas and the outrage with Florentino Pérez that condemned the Super League

The creation of the Super league announced last Sunday continues to bring a queue despite the fact that practically all the teams have already confirmed that they are abandoning the project. In new information released by the New York Times, there are a number of key factors that contributed to the collapse of the competition, with two characters as main designated: Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez.

In the first place, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​elected in recent weeks in office, met his namesake in LaLiga, Javier Tebas, the Thursday before the announcement on the occasion of Laporta’s victory. According to the aforementioned media, the maximum Barça president confessed that his club was going to join eleven of the best teams in the world, with six of them already confirmed, to form a alternative competition.

Despite the fact that the idea of ​​a competition that brings together the biggest clubs on the planet is nothing new, having tried on numerous occasions always with the same result, failure, Thebes suspected that this time the initiative had more force than in previous times.

Almost immediately, the president of LaLiga set off alarms among the top leaders of European football, reaching up to Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, the organization that could get the worst off from establishing a Super League that would make the Champions League obsolete, giving it the margin to establish an action plan.

Another of the characters in this story that has caused the most controversy has been Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and a great friend of Ceferin, who assured the UEFA that all this was just “a rumor.” In fact, Agnelli was part of the decision of a series of reforms for the new Champions League … presented a day after the Superliga.

Faced with the constant calls from his partner asking him to issue a joint statement denying the rumors, the Juventine president decided to turn off his phone. In fact, in recent days, Agnelli has been one of the characters that Ceferin has criticized the most, assuring that the Italian was “the biggest disappointment of his life“.

The intervention of Florentino Pérez in ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ it also didn’t help build consensus between the leaders, causing quite the opposite, discord. In front of low profile profile of English team presidents, not used to showy appearances or statements, the boss of Real Madrid -and the Superliga- defended in the sports program with the highest audience.

The managers of the other teams of the Superliga were disbelievers due to the attitude of the Madrilenian, but they continued in silence instead of defending the same idea of ​​”solidarity” with football that Pérez did. The pressures of the fans and even of the government by Boris Johnson, ended up making the Premier clubs hit the scare.