Almost 10 years have passed since Joan Laporta stopped being president of Barcelona to make the leap to politics. He hit it face down, by the way. Since then always has longed to recline in the presidential chair from the Camp Nou as in the good times of Luz de Gas. By 2021, although he has not made it official, Laporta is already pulling his strings to present himself, but he will only do so with a candidacy not only to win but to devastate.

The former president of Barcelona, ​​who it has important political support in different sectors of the iCatalan independence, wants to mount a candidacy that has Xavi Hernández as coach and Puyol as sports director. But Laporta He is not the only pre-candidate who has contacted the former culé midfielder, who already gave pumpkins to Bartomeu to replace Valverde in January. Puyol also said no to the current president of the Barça club.

The maneuver that Laporta wants to achieve is that Both Xavi and Puyol expressly support their candidacy, Something that will be very difficult to achieve, since both are very representative figures of Barcelona and will want to maintain a certain neutral tone in the future elections of 2021, which are expected to be quite warm. Maybe he should settle for both Xavi and Puyol agreeing to be part of his Barcelona … if he wins the elections.

Joan Laporta himself did not deny in an interview with GOL his intentions to stand again for the Barcelona presidential elections: «It is a project that makes me excited, that I keep it in mind. I am bringing together people and professionals I trust, because you have to think carefully about how to reverse the financial situation of the club, ”which he described as“ very precarious ”.

Laporta already has a slogan

Joan Laporta already has even his campaign slogan: «Barça has become the club of the three billion: A billion of income, a billion of expenses and a billion of debt ». Catchy of course it is.

However, and although the decision to appear each time has “more mature”, Laporta himself advanced in GOL that there will be “a margin to decide until the end of the year”, because it does not foresee an advance of the electoral elections in Barcelona.

Laporta himself elegantly haggled the question about Xavi, his chosen one for the Barcelona bench: «I should not say it, it must be Xavi, who knows much more about football than me and is very smart, who decides. When they made the proposal, he said no and it seemed very prudent. I heard him say a few words and thought he knew what he was saying, that he knew he needed time.