Laporta sentenced Koeman on the day of Levante

Ronald Koeman is unable to continue at the helm of Barcelona next season. The Dutchman was sentenced in the eyes of the president after the match against Levante. That match, which brought the local team back from an adverse 0-2 to a 3-3 final, served for Laporta to make his decision after airing in the box his discontent with the coach in front of various managers, including rivals.

The Barça president did not give credit to the carelessness with which the team played in the second half and to the low vision of the party of the Dutch technician. In Laporta’s eyes, he acted late and badly in everything he did and said verbatim to other managers that «you have to start the cleanup with the coach and then we’ll see what happens with the squad ».

Koeman, winner of the Copa del Rey 2021, knows that his only lifeline lies in having the support of Messi and several heavyweights at the time that Laporta does not find a coach capable of inspiring Barcelona.

The Dutch coach contemplates that Too many stars have to be aligned to continue directing the Barça ship, despite the fact that in the recent lunch he had with the president, he valued the fact of having removed first-team players such as Pedri, Ilaix or Ansu Fati. He also wanted to emphasize that players like De Jong or Dembélé – great investments of the club – have only surrendered to his orders and that with a few tweaks you can build a great team.

The Wembley hero returned to sign Dutch players like Depay or Wijnaldum to reinforce a team that “It’s not that far from the elite”, as Koeman insists. The Dutchman has asked Laporta for time to carry out his project and has guaranteed that he will not require large investments in transfers.

Laporta already has on his table the project of a Koeman who is sentenced for many members of its Board of Directors. The club will have to prepare eight million euros of compensation for the Dutchman to break his contract and they still owe five to Quique Setién. The 500 million loaned by Goldman Sachs can unlock the situation, But before throwing Koeman out, you have to tie up someone who can bring more hope. Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick or some profile of the Cruyff school they are the letters that the president handles to replace Koeman.