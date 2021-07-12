Laporta reveals how the negotiation with Lionel Messi is going

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, said on Monday that the renewal of Leo Messi, free of contract after winning the Copa América and with a difficult economic fit, “is progressing adequately.”

“(The renewal) is progressing adequately. What is certain is that we are very happy for him. All the Catalans, all of Barça, all of Catalonia and I think that the entire football world is happy that Messi has won the Copa América. In addition he deserved it, “he declared.

Before going to see a performance by the illusionist Antonio Díaz, known as El Mago Pop, Laporta joked about the need for the magician’s help to balance the club’s accounts, but he limited himself to saying that he has spoken with Leo Messi and that the Argentine he is “very happy” after winning with his team.

“I’m happy for Leo, who has managed to get Argentina back into the elite. Leo and his teammates, obviously, also for Sergio Agüero. And also for Leo’s family, for Argentina, for Barça, which is recognized, it is admired and loved for having this bond with Leo, “he insisted.

Laporta recognized Messi’s merit for beating Brazil in Maracana and assured that “it is very exciting to see the best player in the history of football get excited about winning a title like this.”

The Barça president considered that the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, should also have been happy about the achievement of Messi, since he is “a football man”, although he did not reveal any news about the registration of the striker and the salary adjustment.

