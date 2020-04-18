Joan Laporta He has expressed his opinion on the situation that Barcelona is going through in an interview in Gol and has confessed that he would be very excited to be president of the Barça entity again. “It is a project that I am excited about, that I keep in mind,” he says. He also claims to be meeting with professionals he trusts to present a project capable of reversing a situation that he considers “very precarious.”

It is not the first time that he has dropped his possible candidacy for the Barcelona presidency, and it seems that Joan Laporta has not lost sight of the elections for the Barcelona presidency scheduled for 2021. The former Barça president claims that he has a “fairly advanced” project . «It is a project that makes me excited, that I keep in mind. I am bringing together people and professionals I trust because you have to think carefully how to reverse the club’s financial situation«, Says the former Barça president in an interview in Gol.

Laporta is concerned about the situation the Barça entity is going through. “The club is in a very precarious situation right now, it has become the three trillion club: a trillion income, a trillion expenses and a trillion debts », aim. Against this background, he says that “a credible, feasible proposal must be presented.” “It is worrisome and we have to carry out a sports project that excites and improves what is happening now and improves the institutional image of Barça. I’m excited, but I’ll decide at the end of this year or early next year, “he adds.

He has also had words towards Xavi Hernandez, who is expected to return to his home sooner or later. “He has very good manners, surely he is doing very well and gaining experience. It has to be him who decides, that he looks when the time is where you are ready to train. He will be a great soccer coach. As a player he already lived for this, it is what he likes the most. Surely it will do well, “he says.