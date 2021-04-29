Laporta celebrates the league title of the ice hockey section

04/28/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona Amateur Sports teams continue to be the center of celebrations and recognition for the achievements made this season. If on Tuesday it was the women’s volleyball team that passed through the Llotja President Suñol, this Wednesday it was the turn of the Barça Ice Hockey first team, which has won its sixth league this year, after twelve years of the last title in this competition .

President Joan Laporta has received players, technicians and managers from the historic Barça section, in an act of recognition to Barça ice hockey, which has given the Club a new league title this season.

As in the act of the previous day with women’s volleyball, Joan Laporta was accompanied by the first vice president Rafa Yuste, as well as former athletes Enric Masip, sports advisor to the presidency, and Gaby cairo, which assumes responsibility functions in non-professional sports.

Once the institutional reception is over, the team members have presented this season’s Ice Hockey League trophy to the Barça Museum.

After the projection of a video with images of the season, the parliaments were given way, in which the captain took the floor on the part of the team, Oriol Rubio, and coach Eynar Meyerson, who wanted to highlight the pride that defending the colors of Barça represents for all of them and have appreciated the support and effort that the Club dedicates to ice hockey. Both have been very satisfied to have been able to recover a title that the Club had not achieved for twelve years, and they have also referred to the possibility of making a double with the Cup title, which will be played next weekend in Jaca, and where Barça will face Majadahonda on Saturday in one of the semifinals. The other finalist will come out of the duel between Jaca and Puigcerdà.

For its part, Joan Laporta closed the event with a few words of thanks to the players for defending the Barça colors in such an exemplary way and wanted to acknowledge their effort and enthusiasm “to get a title that helps bring joy back to our Club”. As an anecdote, Laporta recalled: “You have to bear in mind that you won the last League in my first term, and now you get it again 12 years later, also with me as President”.