West Ham midfielder says that as long as there is no vaccine, there is a risk of contagion. Despite this, Argentine tells how the training weeks will be at the club

Manuel Lanzini, West Ham midfielder, does not know when he will not return to play this season in the Premier League. In an interview with “Radio Continental”, the Argentine declared that he is against playing again at this moment because of the risk of contagion that exists. The Premier League plans to resume competition on June 12.

Lanzini has participated in 19 games of the current season of the English Championship (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

– It would be crazy for me to play at the moment. As long as there is no vaccine to protect yourself … They will be contagious if we do not take the appropriate measures. Look in Germany, they went back to training and contagions were detected.

The athlete details what it will be like to return to training with the Hammers, despite being against the total restart of the games.

– This week we will start training individually. I have an hour to do the job that the teacher gave me, me alone and a fellow at a distance. We cannot use the facilities and changing rooms, we have to arrive ready. Next week we will train in groups of five and in two weeks the whole group.

English clubs fight battles backstage over whether or not to return to the Premier League. The information indicates that the teams close to the relegation zone want the tournament to be canceled, while the majority want to continue with the competition. In addition to Lanzini, Aguero has already been concerned about the return of football.

