Lanza’s defense trusts that the Supreme Court will reduce the sentence “considerably”

The lawyer for the defense of the anti-system Rodrigo Lanza, the lawyer Endika Zulueta, has expressed this Friday his conviction that the Supreme Court will lower “considerably” the 20-year murder sentence imposed on his client for the “crime of the suspenders” or will order a repeat trial.

And it has done so after the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon (TSJA) to confirm the conviction against Lanza for murder was made public, with the aggravations of treachery and to act for hateful and ideological reasons, and to announce his decision to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a statement sent, this lawyer is in turn “surprised” that the same court that last year estimated the resources of the accusations and ordered a repeat of the trial considering that the verdict was not sufficiently motivated, “now it has not considered even one of the twelve reasons alleged against the conviction.”

An alleged lack of impartiality

The defendant was tried in November 2019 by a popular jury, although the TSJA annulled the conviction of five years for reckless manslaughter at the request of the indictments and forced the defendant to be tried again in September last year.

“We all know – Zulueta agrees – that more motivation is required to convict a person than to acquit him” and, in his opinion, “this verdict and this sentence are much less motivated than the previous ones “.

It also expresses its disagreement with the rejection of all the allegations presented to denounce a alleged lack of impartiality of the presiding magistrate of the jury court, as well as an object of a “defective” verdict or “constant interruption” of the last word given to the accused at the end of the trial.