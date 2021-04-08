Lanzarote takes advantage of the second half to beat Panadería Pulido (1-0)

04/07/2021 at 11:49 PM CEST

The Lanzarote added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Polished Bakery, who beat 1-0 this Wednesday in the Lanzarote Sports City. The Lanzarote came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Villa Santa Brígida. On the part of the visiting team, the Polished Bakery reaped a tie to one against the Union Viera, adding a point in the last match played in the competition and accumulating three draws in a row in the competition. With this defeat, the veguero team was placed in second position after the end of the match, while the Lanzarote is sixth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the reef team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Rosmen just before the final whistle, specifically in 91, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

The Lanzarote remained in sixth position with 17 points, with a position of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF and the Polished Bakery they occupied the second place with 26 points, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of the match.

The next round of the First Phase of the Third Division will face the Lanzarote in his feud against Las Palmas C, Meanwhile he Polished Bakery will face at home before San fernando.

Data sheetLanzarote:Álex Martín, Raúl, Javi Morales, Matheus Teixeira, Dani González, Keita, Miguel Gopar, Giovanni, Ayoze, Oriol Dot and RosmenPolished Bakery:Toba, Silva, Cordero, Castaña, Oliver, Raúl, Uday, Felipe, Pedro Pablo, Braulio López and NanoStadium:Lanzarote Sports CityGoals:Rosmen (1-0, min. 91)