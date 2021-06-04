Lanzarote, Ibiza, Fuerteventura and Menorca: four ecological realities

06/04/2021 at 8:03 AM CEST

A comparative study between four Spanish islands (the Balearic Islands of Menorca and Ibiza and the Canary Islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura) that has just been made public reveals four very different ecological and social realities. However, these four islands have in common a progressive increase in population density and large pending issues on environmental issues.

Despite the fact that these are four islands of relatively similar sizes and that are usually presented as exponents of tranquility and environmental conservation, the truth is that all of them are gradually losing this characteristic, mainly due to the strong increase in the tourist influx and also in the population resident.

The population density on the island of Lanzarote, for example, has multiplied by 2.4 between 1991 and 2019, because if twenty years ago this parameter was 76.7 inhabitants per square kilometer, now it is 180.

More pronounced is the situation in Fuerteventura, where the population density has directly tripled, from 22.2 inhabitants per square kilometer in 1991 to 70.4 in 2019.

In the case of Ibiza, this parameter has doubled and this island is the one with the highest population density of the four islands, with currently 258.7 inhabitants per square kilometer.

Menorca, with more moderate figures in this regard, has gone from 92.7 inhabitants to 134.4 in the same period.

Total human pressure (tourists and residents) on the rise

However, if the floating population, that is, the tourist population, is also taken into account, then the population density on the four islands increases considerably.

Ibiza in summer (when its tourist activity is concentrated) has 414 people per square kilometer, while Lanzarote has 243.4, Menorca 189.9 and Fuerteventura, 95.4. Ibiza has 60 tourists for each inhabitant, while Lanzarote and Fuerteventura have 35 each and Menorca, 41.

The human pressure on the four islands is a consequence, in large part, of the increased tourism. In the case of Lanzarote, annual passenger traffic (which includes both entrances and exits) went from 2.3 million in 1990 to 7.2 million in 2019. In Fuerteventura it went from 1.1 million to 5.6 in the same period, in Menorca, from 1.5 million to 3.4 and in Ibiza, from 2.4 million to 8.1 million and it is, once again, the island with the highest volume of tourists.

The number of hotel accommodation places it has increased considerably in the last two decades in the two Canary Islands. Lanzarote had 42,943 in 1990 and now it already has more than 71,000. Fuerteventura has also experienced a sharp rise: from 20,000 to 63,300, that is to say, triple.

On the other hand, Menorca and Ibiza remain stable, although the latter island has the most, with 78,900 hotel beds.

The quality of the water of the beaches: the Canary Islands win

The two Canary Islands can boast of having bathing waters of exceptional quality, and much better than the two islands analyzed in the Balearic Islands, which in recent years have dropped some steps in this matter, as a result of the problems derived from its network of treatment plants, clearly insufficient.

In Lanzarote, 100% of the samplings carried out in 2019 in the bathing waters obtained a rating of ‘excellent’, improving somewhat even compared to previous years. The beaches of Fuerteventura show the same result in 97% of the cases.

In the case of Ibiza and Menorca, on the other hand, the beaches with the highest rating are 78% and 77%, respectively, showing a significant decrease from 95% and 94% in 2011.

The two Canary Islands clearly beat the two of the Balearic Islands in terms of renewable energies, because Fuerteventura has an installed renewable power of 40,748 kilowatts and Lanzarote has 33,425, while Menorca has only 8,300 and Ibiza does not have any appreciable amount.

As to selective waste collection, Menorca (19.6%) and Ibiza (17.1%) have the highest rates, while Lanzarote only reaches 10% and Fuerteventura, less than 8%. In any case, the proportions are very far from the objectives imposed by the European directives.

The island that generates the most waste, both in absolute numbers and per capita, is Ibiza, with a total of 142,700 tons per year, followed by Lanzarote, with 107,596, Fuerteventura, with just over 100,000 and Menorca, with 57,500 tons.

As to protected surface, the Canary archipelago wins with a wide margin, since 51.8% of Lanzarote is, and 44.1% of Fuerteventura also. Menorca has 39.4% and Ibiza, only 18.2%. In addition, the protected areas of the Balearic Islands are, for the most part, lacking in management, which there is in the two Canary Islands in an overwhelming majority of their protected areas.

The islands, in general, have quite an urbanized coastline. Fuerteventura is the island with the largest extension of artificial land (6,526 hectares), but since it is the largest, this proportion (3.9%) is the lowest of all. In Lanzarote there are 5,735 artificial hectares, which represent 6.8% of its surface, and Menorca and Ibiza have 6.1 and 6.2% of artificial territory respectively.

The economic income per capita on each island it differs greatly according to the archipelago. Ibiza has the highest of all (around 12,500 euros), followed by close to Menorca. On the other hand, Lanzarote stays at 10,000 euros and Fuerteventura, at about 9,600.

The study, which brings together a total of 98 variables corresponding to all types of ecological, economic and social areas, has been promoted by various agencies dependent on the island councils and councils of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Menorca, and by the private entity Ibiza Preservation.

Report content: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MmfKECsOOVEvuf_96IG0kgAwVb9MSA1-/view