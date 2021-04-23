Lanús takes an agonizing victory against Aragua

04/23/2021 at 4:59 AM CEST

EFE / Caracas

The Lanús beat Aragua this Thursday (0-1) In the first day of group H of the South American Cup, a duel in which the Argentines had no success or rhythm and only in the 90th minute did they manage to score a rival who played almost the entire second half with 10 players.

The inaccuracies marked a first half in which, despite the fact that the defenses were not particularly solid, the attackers did not know how to take advantage of the open spaces to weave plays that ended in goals or even made the goalkeepers suffer. At the end of the first 45 minutes, not even Lanús had been able to show his theoretical superiority on the court, despite trying, nor was Aragua able to surprise his rival when he looked for him. With the 0-0, which seemed good for the locals, the teams went to the changing rooms.

Upon returning to the court, Aragua went from passion to disappointment, having his best chance when taking a free-kick from the right wing. The goalkeeper stopped but did not catch a header and, in the rebound, the Panamanian Alfredo Stephens, the most dangerous of the locals, kicked his rival José Luis Gómez on the head, after an acrobatic jump. It was minute 48, the Panamanian saw the direct red and then a Lanús monologue began that seemed destined to score a goal that would give him victory against an inane Aragua.

Luis Zubeldia’s team tried it in every possible way but without any success in the Olympic stadium of the Central University of Venezuela, without fans due to the pandemic. When the game entered its final stretch, the Argentine team tried to impose its game with more nerves than courage and with more enthusiasm than football. It was in the 90th minute, when a corner kick from the right side found the young man’s head Jose Manuel Lopez, who scored the only goal of the match.

Thus, Lanús took the three points in a duel in which neither of the two teams showed their best cards and that allows Garnet to get out of the bad streak of results in which it had been installed.