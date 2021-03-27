Lanús recovers with a win against Patronato

03/27/2021 at 03:57 CET

EFE / Buenos Aires

Lanús recovered from the defeat in the ‘Clásico del sur’ against Banfield with a revitalizing 4-2 win over Patronato de Paraná at the start of the seventh day of the Argentine Professional League Cup. José Sand, Tomás Belmonte, Pedro De la Vega and Lucas Vera scored the winner’s goals, while Oliver Paz Benitez and Sebastián Sosa scored for the Paranaenses who still have not added a unit in this contest. With the victory against the Board of Trustees, Lanús has 13 units and was two behind the leader of Group B, Vélez Sarsfield, who this Sunday will visit Defense and Justice in another of the outstanding duels of this day.

The other meeting this Friday recorded the goalless draw between Unión and Sarmiento de Junín, despite the 20 positive cases of coronavirus that the latter registered in its workforce in the last week.

The seventh day will continue this Saturday with four meetings of Group A where the presentation of the leader Colón as a visitor to Platense stands out.

On Sunday, meanwhile, there will be two outstanding classics: River Plate against Racing Club and Independiente against Boca Juniors, while on Monday San Lorenzo will host Rosario Central.