Lanús, Patronato and Godoy Cruz overshadow River and Boca

Lanús, Board of Trustees and Godoy Cruz, winners in the first two days of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, dominate with 3 points of advantage over River Plate, who woke up this Sunday with a thrashing, and four against Boca Juniors, which is still immersed in controversy.

Lanús, who has solved his first two goals with goals

commitments, on Saturday he beat Colón de Santa Fe 1-4 and already has in José Sand the top gunner with 4 goals.

Board of Trustees did not give Sarmiento a margin and he won this Sunday 2-0 on his court, the same result he obtained on the first date.

Godoy Cruz had to demand more to get the three points of Defense and Justice payments with an adjusted 1-2.

The day, which began on Friday, will end on Monday with the Talleres-Arsenal de Sarandí and Argentinos Juniors-Newell’s Old Boys matches.

Another noteworthy note among the five games played this Sunday was on behalf of the beaten 4-0 by River Plate on Unión de Santa Fe.

The game played by Marcelo Gallardo’s pupils He also ratified the good feelings of the signing of the forward Brian Romero and Matías Suárez’s sweet moment. In four games each has contributed three goals.

River won for the first time in the tournament and now has three points, one more than Boca Juniors, which on Saturday had to use its youth to urgently face their match in Banfield territory.

The risky play paid off because they drew a goalless draw.

The world seemed to be this week against Boca. And in a foreign field heavy by the rain the promises called by the provisional coach Sebastian Battaglia they resisted with surprising dedication, since 24 hours before they had played a game in their division, and even threatened the goal of the Drill.