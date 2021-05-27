Landwehr injured, Kamuela Kirk faces Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Vegas 28

A new change will have the UFC Vegas 28 undercard. Nate landwehr got injured. After the loss, Kamuela Kirk will face Makwan Amirkhani.

The change was confirmed by MMA Junkie Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk returns to the Octagon after losing his chance at a contract at Contender Series. Kamuela is on a two win streak. In his last fight, he beat Daniel swain for TKO in the stellar of LFA 107. The native of Arizona stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 5 victories for KO / TKO and 6 by way of completion.

Amirkhani, has been alternating between wins and losses in his recent bouts. Makwan comes from losing front Edson barboza by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 5. Before that fight, he subjected Danny henry on UFC 251. “Mr Finland” He is known for his strong grappling, with 11 wins left by way of completion.

UFC Vegas 28 It will be held on June 5 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.