Landslide in Miami: Rescuers found the bodies of two children, the deaths amount to 18



Rescuers continue to search for survivors and human remains in the Surfside landslide.

Photo: GIORGIO VIERA

The death toll following the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, has risen to 18, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said tonight, during a press conference.

Two children are among 18 people confirmed dead in the landslide of a condo in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Levine Cava said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The bodies are of 10- and 4-year-old children, authorities said, without providing further details.

“Any loss of life, especially given the unexpected and unprecedented nature of this event, is a tragedy,” said Levine Cava. “But the loss of our children is too great to bear.”

The number of recovered victims rose to six on Wednesday. In a morning update, the mayor had announced that four bodies had been located.

A total of 145 people remain missing after 55 units from Champlain Towers South crashed to the ground in the middle of the night last Thursday.

As hundreds of rescuers, some from abroad, continue to dig into the precarious mountain of rubble, some try to reconcile hope with realism.

“We must be realistic,” said Colonel Golan Vach, commander of Israel’s National Rescue Unit. “Tomorrow will be a week. So up to a week, I still wait ”.

Tons of crushed concrete and bad weather

The collapse occurred while many residents were sleeping, and Vach said crews have been searching for dormitories buried under 13-16 feet of concrete. “Most of the collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was significant, ”Vach said.

Rescuers will soon face another challenge: inclement weather.

Rain and thunderstorms arrived Wednesday and more are expected Thursday. There is the possibility of strong winds and lightning.

But canine crews won’t be hampered after a storm, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

He said two teams of dogs, one looking for survivors and the other looking for human remains, can follow scents even after wind and rain.

Despite all the challenges of finding survivors, “I can tell you that none of us have given up hope,” said Miami-Dade Fire Captain Eddy Alarcón.

He said rescuers will keep “hammering and cutting in the hope that we can find someone,” he said. “We are always praying that someone is alive, but at least that gives comfort to families who are waiting to hear from their loved ones.”

Investigation Announced

The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed. But the first indications point to some fault in the lower sections of the building, perhaps in its foundations, columns or underground parking.

James Olthoff, director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, reported Wednesday that a National Building Safety Team was established to investigate the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium, at a news conference.

Olthoff said the investigation will be a factual investigation, not a technical fault finding investigation, and will not interfere with any ongoing search and rescue operations.