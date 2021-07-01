Landslide in Miami: How long can a person survive under the rubble?

The rescue of teenager Jonah Handler remains a picture of hope, after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South residential building in Surfside, north of Miami, in the early morning of Thursday, June 24.

Firefighters managed to pull 15-year-old Jonah out of a pile of twisted concrete and steel.

But rescue operations on the rubble mountain are so complex that only 12 people have been confirmed dead so far. 149 people are still missing.

Seven days after the tragedy, family members cling to the hope that there are still survivors in the rubble.

In some cases, search operations are abandoned a week after a landslide or earthquake, if 2 days have passed without any rescue.

The rescue of teenager Jonah Handler became a symbol of hope. (Photo: CNN)

But there have been cases of victims who survived for much longer periods.

In May 2013, for example, a woman was pulled alive from the rubble 17 days after a factory collapsed in Bangladesh.

And after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which left at least 200,000 dead, a man was rescued after 12 days from the rubble of a store.

Oxygen and water

There are different factors that play a crucial role for a person to survive.

“In collapsed buildings between the cement or concrete plates there will be gaps, spaces in which people can survive, and that explains why the rescue teams continue their work, “Ray Gray, who for three decades participated in rescues with the British NGO International Rescue Corps, told BBC Mundo.

Gray has been in earthquakes in Afghanistan, Iran, Honduras, and Colombia, among other countries.

Reshma Begum was rescued 17 days after the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory in Bangladesh in 2013. (Photo: .)

A key element is access to oxygen.

“Oxygen in general is not usually a problem in a collapsed building because the air finds a way to enter ”, Gray stated.

The next essential factor is access to water.

“When a building collapses the fire alarms generally activate water sprinklers. In the building the gas and electricity supply will have been cut to avoid explosions or fires, but the water supply remains because the liquid can continue to drip from broken pipes ”.

“I’ve been in rescues where firefighters spray the debris with water so it can drip off and get to trapped people.”

Roberto Rubio is the founder of the NGO Salvamento, Ayudad y Rescate, SAR-NAVARRA-ESPAÑA (international aid entity), and has led rescues in cases of earthquakes and other disasters for two decades, in places such as Haiti, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Iran and Turkey.

Rubio told BBC Mundo that the factors that affect survival in these situations are unpredictable. “But like the rescuers there, hope cannot be lost until the end.”

“The main survival factor in a person trapped so that they can be rescued alive is undoubtedly severity of injuriesBoth those that occur at the time of the collapse, as well as previous pathologies, ”said Rubio.

“In many situations, the people rescued alive after 10 days are young people with no previous pathologies of interest.”

A key factor is the seriousness of the injuries that may have occurred at the time of the collapse. (Photo: .)

In addition to access to oxygen and water, other factors to take into account are “the permeability of the rubble, the quality of its failure structure, which also affects survival and rescue. For example, the morphology of plates, large or small, clean or dusty ”.

Rubio added that temperature is a very important factor to take into account.

“This factor considerably reduces the survival rate, causing the trapped person to dehydrate, but it is the temperature of the place where the victim is that really makes the difference.”

“We can have an ambient temperature of 25ºC in Miami, which apparently is not a good temperature, but it could be that the environment in the place of trapping is 20ºC or less.”

The crush syndrome

Even if a person is found alive, they can still face serious problems due to the so-called crush syndrome.

“The crush syndrome is a necrosis or death of the muscles due to compression of any cause, for example, a person who can get a leg trapped in an agricultural accident, or of a machine, or generally in a collapse, the a typical example is an earthquake or the fall of a building ”, explained to BBC Mundo Dr. José Luis Górriz, president of the Valencian Society of Nephrology and head of the service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia.

“Then when compressing the muscles, especially in the legs, ischemia occurs, they lack blood supply, inflammation occurs and that inflammation and lack of blood supply can cause muscle death, cell death.”

The Champlain Towers South condo collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo: .)

Cell death causes toxic substances to be released into the bloodstream, which can cause two serious complications, Dr. Górriz noted.

“One is that fragments of a part of the muscle called myoglobin obstructedan kidney tubules, as if they obstruct the urine formation pipes and that induces the patient to urinate less or stop urinating. So you have to unblock that in some way with droppers (physiological saline) or with fluids ”.

“Secondly, as the cell becomes necrotic, the muscle cells and other cells, and 90% of the potassium it is inside the cell, then it leaves the cell into the circulatory stream, into the blood, and there is a very important increase in potassium that can cause arrhythmia and death ”.

The rescue of survivors must therefore be extremely careful.

“You have to put droppers to increase the volume of perfusion, increase the amount of blood in the vessels, so that it acts as a kind of unblocking.”

“If that kidney does not recover with droppers immediately, then it would need dialysis and may even be left with permanent kidney failure. In general, recovery through droppers or dialysis is usually associated with a good prognosis in the short or medium term if you act quickly ”.

“But then there is another problem that doctors face and that is that when the patient is removed from the rubble, there is a lot of added danger, because when they remove it all those substances that were compressed by the rubble are released into the blood and make a toxicity phenomenon ”.

“They must return again and again”

Gray says that due to the complexity of the rescue, it cannot be advanced quickly, or the risk of the debris endangering trapped people who may still be alive would be increased.

And it is essential that rescuers return to the same place multiple times.

“When we are looking for people and it is very hot we tend to find that during the day they fall asleep or are unconscious for periods. But at night when it is cooler they wake up and that is why the rescue teams are active at night ”.

“Rescuers have to go back to the same site over and over to make sure they didn’t miss out on picking up signs of someone trapped who was asleep or unconscious the first time they were there.”

Rescuers must move very slowly and return to the same location several times. (Photo: .)

Although finding survivors after several days can be extraordinary, such cases do occur.

Gray led the rescue of teenagers after an earthquake in Pakistan 15 years ago.

“The entire hill where the village was had collapsed, when we arrived a teacher told us that she heard voices. We managed to make a tunnel and after four hours we reached three adolescents of about 14 years old ”.

“They were in a hole, lying down, with little space, one of them, the one in the middle, had died, but two of them survived more than four days under the rubble.”

“For me it was a mixture of immense joy and sadness at the same time, I would have liked to rescue the three alive.”

