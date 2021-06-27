Landslide in Florida; warned in 2018 serious structural damage

SURFSIDE, Florida.

ORA 2018 report on the condition of the partially collapsed building in Florida revealed “significant structural damage” and “cracks” in the basement, according to documents released by the city of Surfside, where the tragedy occurred.

The death toll rose to five after the discovery of another body, reported a local official.

Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble and, in addition, our search found some human remains, “said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, at a press conference.

With the identification of the three bodies recovered previously, “it means that the number of disappeared has been reduced to 156, and the confirmed deaths are now a total of five,” he said.

The document presented in 2018 indicated that “the waterproofing under the edge of the pool and the access road for vehicles (…) has exceeded its useful life and therefore must be completely removed and replaced.”

Defective waterproofing causes significant structural damage to the structural concrete slab below these areas, ”added the report by expert Frank Morabito, head of Morabito Consultores.

If the waterproofing is not replaced in the near future, the degree of deterioration of the concrete will expand exponentially, ”the study noted.

Cracks and scales of varying degrees have been observed in the concrete columns, beams and walls, ”Morabito said. “Although some of the damage is minor, most must be repaired in a timely manner,” he said.

Yesterday, the debris removal efforts in search of survivors were made difficult by a fire.

We are facing enormous difficulties with this fire, ”admitted Mayor Levine.

The blaze, whose focus firefighters have not been able to locate, broke out at the site where the 12-story Champlain Towers collapsed early Thursday morning. Smoke spreads through the rubble, making some search areas inaccessible, according to the mayor.

Relatives of the disappeared placed a memorial on the fence of the rescuers’ base camp.

On the other hand, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, expressed solidarity with those affected. “Our sincere condolences to all those affected by the landslide in Surfside, Florida,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mexico offers its solidarity and support in everything necessary for the work of the rescue forces, ”he added.

