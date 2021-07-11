Landslide in Florida: increases to 90 the official number of victims

Search teams in the damaged residential building in Surfside, South Florida (USA), rescued another four bodies, bringing the provisional death toll from the collapse to 90 this Sunday.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, assured that the number of disappeared by the accident stands today at 31 while the number of people located is 217, in view of the work of the detectives who participate in this operation and that has allowed updating the list of those who resided in the 12-story building.

Levine Cava added that search crews are also monitoring air quality, given the possible risk of asbestos at the site, and said that everyone involved in the work is wearing the appropriate equipment.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said where the Champlain Towers South building, built in 1981, stood today “it’s a very rough place, and conditions are very harsh.”

Spokesmen for the fire department said today that they foresee that in the course of the next week they will have completed the task of recovering bodies, accelerated after the demolition that was carried out a week ago of the part that was left standing.

The mayor reported that to date, which is the 18th day of work on the building’s rubble, 14 million pounds (about 6 million kilos) of concrete and rubble have been collected.

THEY IDENTIFY TWO FAMILY MINORS OF THE PARAGUAY FIRST LADY

Levine Cava pointed out that to date 71 fatalities have been identified.

This Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police reported that among the identified bodies are the other two nephews of Silvana López-Moreira, the first lady of Paraguay: Alexia Maria Pettengill López-Moreira, 9, and Anna Sophia Pettengill López-Moreira , 6 years old.

Both are children of Sophía López-Moreira and Luis Pettengill, both 36 years old, whose identities had already been identified by the authorities, as well as the youngest of the children, Luis López Moreira III, 3 years old, and the nanny Leidy Luna Villalba, 23 years old.

The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, and his wife arrived in South Florida early Saturday morning to meet with relatives in the wake of the incident.

According to the Paraguayan consul in Miami, Justo Apodaca, the family does not plan any funeral ceremony in Miami and once the six bodies are recovered they will proceed to their immediate repatriation to Paraguay.

Among the victims identified is another minor, Lorenzo de Oliveira Leone, 5 years old.

In the wake of the partial collapse, the Miami-Dade government hastened to look for other buildings in South Florida that may have problems, including the county seat of the courts, located in the center of the city.

A team of engineers has identified structural problems in the 28-story building and recommended the temporary closure of the 16th floor down.