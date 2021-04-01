Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy added to UFC 262

A new clash between Light Weights is the new addition to the billboard of the UFC 262.

The promotion made it official today that Lando vannata will face the british Mike grundy at the PPV.

Vannata comes off suffering his fifth defeat over the Octagon when he fell by unanimous decision against Bobby green in it UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 5. That fight earned him his fifth promotion bonus.

The member of the BMF Ranch from Donald cerrone holds a 3 – 5 – 2 record with the organization.

Grundy, ex-BAMMA, suffered its first defeat in more than five years – a unanimous ruling against Movsar Evloev – in what was his second presentation with the UFC.

The Liverpool representative had debuted with a victory via TKO in the second round against Han Narimani in July 2019.

UFC 262 takes place May 15 from Houston, Texas.