Lando Norris, victim of a robbery after the final of Euro 2020

Italy prevailed in a tense penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 at the end of extra time.

British driver Norris shared photos of his attendance at the match on his personal Instagram account and posted the message “Proud of our team” in his story.

Leaving the stadium, which had previously been infiltrated by English fans without a ticket, the 21-year-old was assaulted and was “shocked” by the experience, according to a statement released by his team on Monday night.

The statement read: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris he was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which his watch was taken from him. “

“Fortunately, Lando was unharmed, but he is understandably shocked.”

“The team is supporting Lando and we are confident that racing fans will join us in wishing him the best for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.”

The statement added that no further comment would be made “as this is now a police matter.”

Norris is the only pilot of F1 In 2021 he has scored points in the nine Grand Prix disputed so far, and got his third podium of the year at the last Austrian Grand Prix.

At Silverstone, headquarters of the Great Britain GP This weekend, his best result has been a fifth place in the first of the two great prizes held in 2020 on that track.

Hamilton shares his support for the English players

The current F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, published a message of solidarity with the three English footballers who were subjected to racial insults on social media after the end of the match.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka they missed their penalties in the shootout, which provoked a torrent of hateful messages towards them, who have received widespread condemnation.

Through his Instagram account, Hamilton said he was “concerned” at the time that the players approached to take their penalties and criticized the “disgusting” messages they received, which, according to him, “shows the work that still remains. to do”.

“I hope this opens a conversation about acceptance,” said the seven-time world champion.

“We must work for a society that does not require black players to prove their worth or place in society only through victory.”

“Ultimately, everyone on the England team should be very proud of their achievement and how they have represented us.”

