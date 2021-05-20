Lando Norris to stay with McLaren Racing

At 21, Lando Norris has signed a multi-year contract with the McLaren Racing team, of which he has been part since 2017

May 19, 2021 (14:10 CET)

Lando Norris has been a part of McLaren since 2017 when he was a test and simulator driver; In 2018 he was a test and reserve driver, until he made his debut in the race in 2019 and there he continues, after having contested a total of 42, while in 2018 he only raced during the first free session in 9 Grands Prix. His best result to date has been the third position achieved in the 2020 Austrian GP and the Emilia Romagna in 2021.

The announcement of a multi-year contract between McLaren and Lando Norris confirms the line-up of the British team, along with the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, which has the same contract.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will remain at McLaren