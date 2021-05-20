Lando Norris to stay with McLaren Racing

Motors

At 21, Lando Norris has signed a multi-year contract with the McLaren Racing team, of which he has been part since 2017

May 19, 2021 (14:10 CET)

Lando Norris has signed a multi-year contract with McLaren Racing

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Lando Norris has been a part of McLaren since 2017 when he was a test and simulator driver; In 2018 he was a test and reserve driver, until he made his debut in the race in 2019 and there he continues, after having contested a total of 42, while in 2018 he only raced during the first free session in 9 Grands Prix. His best result to date has been the third position achieved in the 2020 Austrian GP and the Emilia Romagna in 2021.

The announcement of a multi-year contract between McLaren and Lando Norris confirms the line-up of the British team, along with the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, which has the same contract.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will remain at McLarenDaniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will remain at McLaren