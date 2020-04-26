The British ‘debuted’ yesterday in the virtual IndyCar with victory in Austin

He assures that he would like to have the opportunity to run in Indianapolis

Lando Norris has created a sensation among IndyCar fans for his ‘triumph’ on the Circuit of the Americas and I am sure it will not be his only foray into the American virtual events.

The IndyCar prepares its 500 virtual Miles and Norris will do everything possible to ‘run them’, perhaps with a view to a real future “for when F1 does not have me so busy”.

Unlike what happens with F1, in the USA all the great stars line up in the tests organized by the owners of the championships. And they do not do it individually, but defending the team, with the team’s colors and with sponsors. An activity that moves a certain amount of money that can help everyone keep activity to a minimum in this time without real careers.

On the contrary, in F1 there are drivers who do not want to know anything about Esports or the F1 2019 game and lavish themselves in other series, such as Max Verstappen or Romain Grosjean.

What’s more, even if they are virtual, they have real consequences, if you don’t ask Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson, two of the Nascar stars; the first has lost a sponsor for refusing to continue in the race after being pushed against the wall by another participant, and the second the steering wheel despite being one of the great aces in the category and suspended from license for saying the ‘word of the N ‘in full swing.

“When all this has passed and the activity is resumed I will have to focus on my work and race in F1. But I hope that one day the opportunity will come to race in IndyCar. Before coming to F1 I have raced in many different categories, including 24 Hours of Daytona with an LMP2 and I hope to discover new categories after F1. ”

Norris thinks above all “in the 500 Miles. I would like to have the opportunity to run in the United States and be in this race. It is one of the things that I must reflect on in the future.”

In his case it is easier, because at the moment he is in McLaren and McLaren has a foot in the 500 Miles and the IndyCar, which can make it very easy to take the step at any time, although it is normal for the calendar to prevent it given the coincidences with the Monaco GP.

