He will play an event this Wednesday as a guest of the Andretti team

The British wants to remove the bad thorn from his pique with Pagenaud in the IndyCar

After Verstappen’s participation, Lando also signs up for the Australian championship

It will be possible to follow this Wednesday from 12:00 CEST

Lando Norris will debut this Wednesday in the virtual Supercars championship with the Andretti team. The McLaren driver will debut in this Australian touring car competition at the event to be held at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and will do so with Andretti.

Norris does not miss a virtual competition. The Briton won two weeks ago in his virtual debut on the IndyCar and this past weekend he was again the protagonist because the last winner of the Indianapolis 500 Miles, Simon Pagenaud, kicked him off the track.

Norris now takes on a new challenge, the Australian Supercars. A category in which Max Verstappen has already competed virtually. The one from the Netherlands had fun with great struggles. Now it’s the McLaren driver’s turn to do it:

“I am very excited to announce that I will be part of the Supercars race that will be held in Spa this week. There will be a lot of fast drivers and it will be very hard and very competitive. I’ve seen all the races so far and it looks like so much fun. I am looking forward to it and I hope you will too, see you on Wednesday, “announces Norris in the official statement confirming his participation.

The event will be held this Wednesday, May 6, at 12:00 CEST and will last a total of three hours. The race can be followed on the official Andretti team Facebook page, Lando Norris’ Twitch channel and also on the Supercars Twitch channel.

While Verstappen participated with Red Bull in the virtual competition, Lando will do so with Andretti, a brand with which McLaren has collaborated in the past on adventures such as the Indianapolis 500 Miles. After the fights we saw with Max on the track, we expect a great show also with the McLaren driver.

