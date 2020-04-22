Known for his sense of humor on Formula 1 circuits, the Briton is not outdone when it comes to entertaining the gallery behind his computer screen. Sunday evening was the first race of the Formula 1 e-sport championship organized on the tracks of the Grands Prix postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The first race saw the victory of the Chinese, member of the Renault Driver Academy, and Formula 2 driver, Guanyou Zhou, in front of the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne. Philippe Eng, the poleman, completes the podium.

But the show was elsewhere. Lando Norris, used to video games, as he told RMC Sport here, was the pilot to follow. Before the race, he called his British counterpart and pilot Williams George Russell, his teammate at McLaren Carlos Sainz. And even his boss, Zak Brown (Team Principal of the Woking-based team). To do what? Quite simply to ask for advice on how to approach the first corner in particular.

The one who was the most playful was Max Verstappen: “If you removed the damage, it’s very simple. You don’t brake until the first corner, you put everyone outside. Then, you take the wrong track on a lap and you send everyone against the pit wall. At least, you’ll have fun with the people looking at you. And that’s the most important thing.

More than 100,000 people watched the live broadcast yesterday by Lando Norris on his Twitch channel. Which is huge worthy of the top 10 – 15 of the biggest video game streamers.

Due to recurring problems connecting to the platform, the Briton did not take part in the qualifications. Nor in part of the race – he took control of his car previously driven by an AI 2/3 of the game – until the server problems were resolved. That didn’t stop him from finishing 6th. There were also quite a few problems for this premiere. The race was originally scheduled to last 28 laps, but due to recurring technical concerns and the delay, it was shortened to 14 laps. But this first was still successful with many loud names who answered present. Hülkenberg, Sir Chris Hoy (six times Olympic cycling champion), Ian Poulter (golfer five times Ryder Cup winner), Liam Payne (ex member of One Direction) or Johnny Herbert (3 wins and 7 podiums in F1) in particular .