The Briton applauds that all the radios can be heard on F1 TV

Believe that fans miss the most natural part of pilots

Formula 1 has been more open since the arrival of Liberty Media with a presence on social networks and different initiatives, such as the creation of its own podcast. Lando Norris considers this as something positive and urges the queen category to continue this trend, as he believes that much more can be improved in this regard.

The McLaren rider believes it is positive to give the fan more information to help him understand everything that happens during a race or even a free practice session, as well as behind the scenes. That is why it applauds that F1TV offers access to all radio communications, not only those that are broadcast during the official broadcast.

“It should be even more open to everyone who wants to hear what goes on behind the scenes, conversations with our engineers and everything, although it is now, “says Norris in a conversation with journalist Will Buxton on Instagram.

“With F1TV, you can tune in to the radios, listen to the drivers and know a little more about what is happening, not just keep what is shown on television. It is good that F1 is opening up more in that aspect and that people can listen more what happens, “he adds.

Just in the same vein, Norris and other pilots, such as Charles Leclerc, have used the streaming platform Twitch these days to play online with their friends and show themselves as they are at home.

“It is different, but it is calmer because we are all talking together; it is just the opposite of what happens in a normal race, in which you talk to your engineer but in a very serious way. It is different, but it is great and I think it is good for both us and the fans who want to see us compete and have fun, “he describes to finish.

