Lando Norris crack detail with Carlos Sainz

03/27/2021

On at 14:30 CET

Lando Norris was the ideal partner for Carlos Sainz at McLaren. Young and carefree, the British and the Spanish hit it off beyond the circuits and gave a lot of play to the Woking team’s marketing team, starring in fun promotional events and a multitude of anecdotes throughout the past season. As rivals they also respected each other a lot and celebrated each other’s successes as if they were their own.

The relationship continues, now with Sainz at Ferrari and today Lando wanted to demonstrate it with a real crack detail, when he got up to the level of the SF21 driven by the Madrid native and raised his hand to greet him, almost like someone who goes for a walk.

The DAZN cameras, attentive to any detail, have reflected the pleasant moment: