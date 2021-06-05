Lando Noris sanctioned with 3 positions …

Lando Norris (McLaren) will have to go back 3 positions on the race starting grid, so he will start from 9th position. Fernando Alonso will do it from the 8th

June 5, 2021 (17:30 CET)

Lando Norris sanctioned with 3 grid positions

During Q1 there were two red flags, the first caused by the accident of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and the second by that of Antoni Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo). When the latter occurred, red lights flashed throughout the circuit. By this time Norris was on the home straight, admitted that he had taken his foot off the gas, braked and was told by radio to enter the pits. At the time he wasn’t sure what to do and asked again. Although the team ordered him to enter, Norris crossed the finish line once more.

According to the FIA, the applicable sanction for this fact is the loss of 5 positions on the grid, but due to the fact that the pilot had a short period of time to react due to his position on the track, you will only lose 3 positions and 3 points.

In this way, from sixth position he will drop to ninth, which was to be occupied by Fernando Alonso, who thanks to the sanction of Norris will start eighth.