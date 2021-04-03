Landmark study shows what makes a relationship successful

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analyzed information on more than 11,000 couples.

(CNN) – It’s not about who you’re with, it’s about the dynamic you have with that person.

That’s the grand conclusion drawn by a landmark study exploring what makes relationships successful, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Whether you’re looking for a partner in an app or flipping through piles of biodata like in the Netflix documentary series “Indian Matchmaking,” there may be some useful wisdom in the researchers’ findings.

For decades scientists have tried to understand what makes a relationship good. But most studies have measured only a few variables at a time, Samantha Joel, lead author of the published research and an assistant professor at Western University in London, Ontario, told CNN.

Joel and his colleagues analyzed information on more than 11,000 couples, drawn from 43 databases that tracked those couples for an average of one year, to determine how well they could predict the quality of relationships and which measures would best predict that.

What they found is that your own judgment about your relationship — that is, how satisfied you think your partner is or how grateful you are for your partner — says more about the quality of the relationship than any of their personalities.

“When it comes to a successful relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you choose,” Joel wrote in an email sent to CNN.

In other words, don’t focus so much on whether a person fits your type or meets all of your predetermined requirements. Instead, think about how you are relating to each other and whether the relationship makes you feel satisfied.

What makes a good relationship

And it turns out that some measurements can more reliably predict the quality of a relationship than others.

Researchers assessed the quality of a relationship by looking at individual characteristics – including age, gender, income, and personality traits – and characteristics of the relationship itself, involving affection, conflict, support, etc. .

The perception that a person has of their own relationship represented around 45% of their satisfaction with the relationship at the beginning of the study, and around 18% at the end of the study.

Specifically, the relationship characteristics that best predicted a person’s satisfaction were:

1 – Perception of the couple’s commitment

2 – Gratitude

3 – Sexual satisfaction

4 – Perception of partner satisfaction

5 – Conflict

A person’s individual characteristics, meanwhile, explained about 21% of their satisfaction with the relationship at the start of the study, and about 12% at the end.

The individual characteristics that best predicted satisfaction in a person’s relationship were:

1 Life satisfaction

2 Negative affect

3 depression

4 Avoid attachment

5 Attachment anxiety

Interestingly, the personality of the couple or the perception of the relationship by the couple seemed to matter relatively little, Joel said.

And while factors like your personality or whether you experience depression or anxiety could affect the quality of your bond, building a relationship in which you feel satisfied and secure could overcome those things, the study authors wrote.

‘The fact that individual characteristics predicted relationship quality but had no unique predictive power beyond relationship factors suggests that individual characteristics are important, but their effects on relationship quality are largely attributable to its effects on the dynamics of the relationship, ”Justin Lavner, a psychologist at the University of Georgia who was not involved in the study, said in an email to CNN.

However, what the researchers couldn’t determine was how the quality of a relationship might change over time.

The study relied on the participants’ own reports to reach those conclusions, and Joel said future research should explore whether the results would be different if those characteristics were measured through observational or physiological studies, as well as whether the findings apply. to non-western couples.

Lavner added that it would be helpful to know how external factors such as financial strain or stress affect the quality of a relationship.

What this means for your love life

There are some conclusions from the study that you can apply to your own life, experts said.

To start, pay attention to the dynamics of your relationship.

“It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts,” said Joel. “It’s the relationship dynamics itself, rather than the people who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for quality,” he explained.

Your current feelings about the relationship are also worth paying attention to.

“Another message to stay is that, although these perceptions were more predictive of the quality of the relationship measured at that time, the same pattern was found at follow-up,” Lavner said, “which suggests that the way you feel now it can be in some way a diagnosis of how you will feel.