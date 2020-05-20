In the Dominican Republic there are two constants that appear every day in the country’s media: the evolution and advancement of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and the fire at the Duquesa Landfill, which has been filling the cities of the city with smoke for 24 days. Greater Santo Domingo and sometimes to the province of San Cristóbal.

The incident has brought up various facets of the place where the garbage from all over Greater Santo Domingo will end up. From the difficulties that those who live near there have to the vicissitudes that the so-called divers go through who dig into the rubbish to try to take out a product and sell or exchange it, and in this way be able to survive.

Others who have stood out, within the same landfill, are the operators of the trucks and cranes who are working on the site, adding caliche to the areas where there are still outbreaks of the fire and are working long hours continuously to last less time working within that terrain.

“It is 10 hours that we agreed to work without days off to see if we leave here early. If we are going to do it in a month, we are going to do it in a month and we are going to gird ourselves for that, ”says Antonio Taveras just before starting his excavator machine.

Taveras, 50 years old, expressed that among the same operators they agreed not to receive days off and to work 10 hours a day, thereby reducing the time they have to last inside the Duquesa landfill.

According to him, so far he works two shifts. A first group that enters at 8:00 in the morning and leaves at six in the afternoon, to which it belongs, and another after six in the afternoon that often tends to wait for the sun inside the landfill.

“We are focused on finishing, helping to put out the fire so that the smoke does not continue to reach the city and get out of here quickly,” he said as he restarted his excavator machine.

The day to day

For Taveras, the days are “the same thing” since Monday, May 4, when he started working at the landfill. His alarm goes off between 5:45 in the morning and six o’clock, to get up and eat the breakfast his wife made for him so that he could arrive “a little before” at 8 to Duquesa and start the workday.

Once inside his machine, with an experience of more than 25 years operating this type of equipment, his job is to remove the “bad” soil and then accommodate the new soil that the trucks unload.

The people in charge of the operation give him food and although his salary is not the “big deal” it gives him to survive and help his four children, who despite being older and no longer dependent on him “are his children” and he likes to help them solve their problems.

“You know that although they no longer depend on you, they always need because they are studying or have a problem and they are my children and I like to always have it so that when they need it, that’s who I am,” said the 50-year-old man.

Once it is six o’clock, he proceeds to turn off his equipment to proceed to his home located at kilometer nine of the Duarte highway.

“When I arrive at my house, I take off everything, I take a good bath, I have dinner and I am locked there with my wife, calm because there is no other”, exclaimed Taveras while operating his team and almost shouting conversing with reporters of this newspaper.

They don’t protect them

On his side, Manuel Marte says that despite being given food every day, employees are not given any type of protection to prevent the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“One has to enter here with their own masks, the day that you do not bring one because you put on your clothes but this is a save yourself who can, we cannot continue like this,” said the man who has been driving trucks for more than 20 years.

Mars explains that everyone within Duquesa’s land is determined to get out of the place as quickly as possible so that they are less exposed to the risks of the Covid-19 and the same smoke that the fire produces.

Despite the lack of masks, the 45-year-old man exclaims that he has been treated well and that meals at both times have never been lacking.

“They give us food, we are always well and calm, in truth, the only thing we think about is leaving here as soon as possible,” said Martes, who supports his two children and lives with his wife in the Villa Mella sector. .

