Several industries in the Dominican Republic urged the National Congress to urgently review and approve the General Waste Bill to provide the country with a legal framework to guide adequate waste management, where responsibilities are defined for each of the sectors, in view of the situation of the Duquesa landfill.

The industrial sector pointed out that as a result of the Duquesa fire, the solution to the problem is not found in “putting it out”, but in trying to generate laws and public policies that they be implemented correctly and that they allow the Dominican Republic to get out of a situation that embarrasses everyone.

In the statement signed by the National Network of Business Support for Environmental Protection (Ecored), the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), the Dominican Association of Portland Cement Producers (ADOCEM) and the Dominican Association of the Industry of the Plastic (ADIPLAST), it stands out that the General Waste Bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is awaiting its review and approval by the Senate Chamber, which has 90% the consensus of the public and private sector; reason why the industrialists understand that it meets the conditions to make a radical change towards the integral management of solid waste.

“The Duquesa landfill and the smoke that surrounds us today is the image of a reality that extends throughout the national territory and that we cannot observe from the Capital; in the country there are more than 360 open-air dumps, with very few environmental and sanitary controls; So perhaps this smoke will allow the government’s consciousness to rise to act forcefully and to respond to an environmental and health problem that has been affecting the country for many years, without a forceful response, “said the representatives of the sector. industrial.

They added that they feel powerless in the face of laziness, when they wake up and find miles of smoke invading our houses and bringing the Duchess problem to each of our homes, directly affecting the health of all the inhabitants of Greater Santo Domingo.

They recognized that this is a structural problem, since the country does not have appropriate infrastructures for the correct final disposal of solid waste, in addition to the fact that the municipalities invest more than 60% of their budgets in the collection of these and that 80% of citizens do not pay for that service and that recycling initiatives are affected by unfair competition, between those who comply with legal requirements and those who take advantage of the lack of legislation to facilitate their businesses.

