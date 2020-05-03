The Duquesa Landfill, the final destination for waste from Greater Santo Domingo, has been affected in its recent history by multiple crises. The most recent one started this week, where a fire has covered the country’s capital under a blanket of smoke.

According to the mayor of Santo Domingo Norte, Carlos Guzmán, it originated around 3:00 in the afternoon of last Tuesday, under causes not yet clarified.

However, this situation is far from unique, since since 2011 at least six incidents of this nature have been reported, all causing similar health problems in the population near the area.

In March of that year, a fire broke out in the garbage dump that served as a transfer to the landfill. Three years later, a similar incident happened, which was attributed to sabotage carried out by criminals, according to the administrator at the time, Rijo Meléndez.

In late 2015, the National District Council reported that the delay in garbage collection in the Capital was due to another fire in the garbage dump. The following year there was another mishap similar to those already mentioned.

The same happened in April last year, when a fire covered part of Duquesa for several days.

But one of the recurring issues regarding the misuse of the Landfill is that of Lajun Corporation, which administered Duquesa for around 10 years and was even singled out by the then Minister of the Environment, Bautista Rojas Gómez, as responsible for the 2016 fire. for “inappropriate and permissive” handling.

Three years ago, the last one that he had as landfill administrator, the company wanted to increase the costs of handling each ton of garbage deposited in that garbage dump in an exorbitant way, which caused the general rejection of the mayors of Greater Santo Domingo.

The following month they faced allegations that they had been operating for months without the necessary environmental permits, established in the General Law 64-00 on the Environment and Natural Resources.

Another dilemma was the reduction of hours, since they went from closing at 8 at night to doing it at 5 in the afternoon, in addition to stopping working on weekends.

The situation became so unsustainable to the point that the Ministry of the Environment militarized Duquesa, and forced Lajun Corporation to guarantee the entry and exit of trucks for the dumping of solid waste until 8:00 at night.

Francisco Domínguez Brito, Rojas Gómez’s successor in Environment, said at the time that the company cannot stop its operations at 5:00 PM during the week, much less stop working on Saturdays and Sundays, warning that it could cause stagnation of garbage in Greater Santo Domingo, which happened.

But this warning did not work, because Lajun Corporation again limited the schedule of solid waste disposal, in addition to canceling services to the Santo Domingo Oeste, Los Alcarrizos and Pantoja municipal districts, establishing the closing time as 4 the afternoon.

This resulted in a fine of RD $ 16 million pesos from the Ministry of the Environment in April, for not executing an environmental management and adaptation program at the Duquesa Landfill, among other violations of the law.

But still in June, the company had not paid a single peso, according to the president of the Dominican Federation of Municipalities (Fedomu), Rafael Hidalgo, who assured that the company had also not paid the fine of RD $ 2 million pesos that It was imposed on him by the 2016 fire.

Another controversy was the complaint by the then mayor of Santo Domingo Norte, René Polanco, who asserted that the company had so far failed to comply with 20 clauses of the agreement between Lajun Corporation and the SDN City Council.

The alleged violations of the landfill management contract are the construction of a 500-meter perimeter fence, control of biogas management, open-pit management of waste, and the delivery of 5% of income to the benefit of the community where it operates.

The end of the Lajun Corporation administration of the Duquesa Landfill came in September 2017, after a ruling by the Superior Administrative Court (TSA), which appointed a provisional commission for the administration of the landfill.

It was chaired by the Ministry of the Environment, and had the participation of Public Health and the Mayor of Santo Domingo Norte.

Irregular sale of land

During the last year of management of Lajun Corporation, the Contract Committee of the Chamber of Deputies completed some investigations that it carried out regarding the sale of the land where the Duquesa Landfill is located, concluding that the aforementioned contract did not go through Congress National.

The then president of the Commission, Héctor Féliz, stated that the Duquesa land was sold in 2009 by the State Sugar Council (CEA), during the administration of Enrique Martínez, but that his sales contract never went through the National Congress.

The legislator said that they delivered the report to the Attorney General’s Office to proceed with justice. Nothing happened.

.