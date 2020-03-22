Landau asks Calderón not to meddle in US politics

Through Twitter, the US ambassador to Mexico responded in this way to former President Felipe Calderón, who published a criticism of Trump’s attitude towards the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The United States Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau asked the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, not to interfere in American domestic politics.

In the face of the pandemic experienced in the world by the new Covid-19 coronavirus, Landau told Calderón: “Now more than ever we have to work together. Let’s not politicize EVERYTHING for God’s sake. ”

The attitude of the United States ambassador to Mexico derived since, moments before, Felipe Calderón shared a video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticizing President Donald Trump.