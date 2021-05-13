Landa’s message after his fall in the Giro d’Italia

05/13/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), who arrived in Vitoria this Thursday, indicated from the hospital that he will try to return “so much affection & rdquor; for the messages of support received after his crash on the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia.

The Alava cyclist thanked him for the expressions of affection that have come to him and through his official profiles on social networks, as well thanked the support received from Prince Nasser bin Hamed Al Khalifa, owner of Bahrain Victorious and the team for their “humane treatment”.

“Eskerrik asko bihotzez“(thank you from the heart), he said in Basque from the Basque capital, where he arrived after being discharged from Riccione Hospital and flying to Vitoria to undergo surgery to treat the fracture of his clavicle.

Bahrain organized a private flight from Rimini to the capital of Alava and the medical plan is for the operation to take place this Friday.

According to the official medical report, in the fall Landa fractured her clavicle and multiple ribs on her left side.