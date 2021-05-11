Landa’s first attack

05/11/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Cotton does not deceive and will stain at any hidden speck of dust. Cycling mountains are like cotton wool. Now you can take the best bike and race in the most powerful team. If the forces are not as expected, the legs are blackened by the effort and immediately you can only see the distance on an asphalt through which the fittest runners escape. Likewise, in this sport there is no place for braggarts, for those who promise to win and do not deliver. If you are strong, if you take the cotton in your hands to dust the general, immediately you see the intentions and the reality of the promises made, such as those made by Mikel Landa, the great animator of the day, a man on the attack and a cyclist to dream about.

Landa has always felt comfortable at the Giro; much more than in the Tour and than in a Vuelta where you can return this year. And he likes to notice the team leader, from Bahrain who works with cotton in hand to dust the general, to move the race and to discover who is strong, who can follow Landa and who stays, for a few seconds (Evenepoel, Bardet, Yates and Martín gave 11), for something else (Nibali, Hindley and Soler left 34) or say goodbye to any dream of wearing pink again, as Almeida did last year, and that today he lost 4.21 minutes with reference to Landa, driven by his gregarious, Pello Bilbao in the lead, cutting pieces of cotton to reveal the Giro stains.

And Landa, on the offensive, the cyclist who has created a religion around him, especially in Euskadi, which is called ‘landismo’, attacks three kilometers from the arrival of the fourth stage, the first mountain, under a martyrdom of water and cold, and he discovers that Egan Bernal, as long as he does not bother his back, is in Italy to win and that a Russian who leads Astana, Aleksandr Vlasov, and the British John Carthy, third of the 2020 Vuelta, do not despise the fight for victory. final.

He almost does not care if the escape of the day triumphs at the finish line (victory for American Joe Dombrowski and lead for Italian Alessandro de Marchi). Landa, cotton in hand, is in Italy to fulfill what he promised at the start of the race: “Why isn’t it going to be my first victory in a big race? & Rdquor ;. At least, and with four stages, you can dream.

This is a mountainous Giro, with little time trial, and thank goodness because otherwise Landa’s options would be practically nil. And as there are slopes to sell and give away, the Alava cyclist can look stronger with each passing day, at each stage where the attack is possible for a fine climber like him. Tomorrow, on the way to the Adriatic beach, it will be the day to regain strength and watch the sprint from a safe distance. Thursday, on the other hand, is another day to go on the attack, take the cotton out of the bag and take advantage of the first real high finish of the race to try to scratch time with the rest of the favorites. Or for Bernal, Vlasov or Carthy to start worrying about Landa’s fury.

His was the 2015 podium, third place, his best position in a three-week race. Only two Spanish cyclists, and both twice, Miguel Induráin (1992 and 1993) and Alberto Contador (2008 and 2015) have won the Giro. Landa, in 2019, had to sacrifice himself for Richard Carapaz, when both were leading Movistar. Then he missed the podium for 8 seconds. Will 2021 be your year of grace?