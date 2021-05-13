Landa will be operated tomorrow in Vitoria

05/13/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

Mikel Landa He is already admitted to the San José de Vitoria clinic, the Basque capital. Everything is ready so that tomorrow the traumatologist Mikel Sanchez, the doctor who years ago operated on Joseba Beloki After his very serious fall in the 2003 Tour, he was operated on for a fractured left clavicle.

Apparently, the Alava runner is psychologically very affected, which is normal, because apart from the severity of the fall and the fractures (it was not confirmed yesterday that his scapula was also broken) he is aware that he was in a great moment of form to aspire to the triumph in the Giro.

He has five broken ribs and what worries him the most is one of them which, apparently, is split into several parts. Now, the approach to his recovery is focused without wanting to set the challenge of the Tour (it begins on June 26) and initially thinking about participating in the Vuelta, maintaining the competition plan that he had before the accident in Italy.

Landa flew from Rimini to Vitoria, in a private plane. Immediately, upon landing, he entered the San José clinic, where he had various explorations this afternoon before undergoing surgery tomorrow.

With its fall, the whole Bahrain lost the main reference for the general and went, immediately, to fight for the partial victories. So, like this, today, your companion Gino Mader has been able to honor him by achieving the victory alone at the top of San Giocomo. Mader it was the runner who Primoz Roglic he surpassed in the last meters of the penultimate stage of the Paris-Nice when the Swiss rider was already touching the finish line. The next day, Roglic, with fall and breakdown, he lost the race surprisingly.