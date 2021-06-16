Land Rover tests the first functional hydrogen battery in its Defender

06/16/2021 at 2:28 PM CEST

Land Rover works to get the zero emissions in your tailpipe by 2036. One of the first steps to carry it out is the development of a Land Rover Defender with a hydrogen fuel cell.

The automaker says that currently is working on a prototype and plans to start testing the emission-free version of its iconic SUV towards the end of 2021 in the United Kingdom. Hydrogen fuel cells can power a vehicle by combining hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, with only water as emission.

Jaguar explains that fuel cells allow for quick refueling and have a high energy density, making them ideal for larger, longer-range vehicles. What’s more, fuel cell-powered vehicles perform well in cold environments as they show minimal loss of range at low temperatures. The company has named the work it is doing to develop the clean energy vehicle as “Project Zeus”.

The initiative, funded in part by the Advanced Propulsion Center backed by the UK governmentwill provide Jaguar engineers with the information they need to optimize a hydrogen propulsion system. The goal is to develop fuel cell vehicles that can offer the same performance and capacity, in terms of range, off-road capability and even towing, as their conventional counterparts.