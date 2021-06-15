Land rover prepares a hydrogen defender to make its first electric 4×4

The group Jaguar Land Rover I already had models hybrids of some of their vehicles. However, it will now explore the capabilities of the hydrogen-powered fuel cell to equip the current generation of the Defend.

This measure is aimed at having vehicles increasingly efficient in the face of tougher emissions standards in Europe for the next decade And because of that Land rover will work on this new Defender which for now is known as Project Zeus.

The brand assures that it is only a prototype and does not suggest that it be put into production in the future, however the firm speculates that by 2030 there will be more than 10 million hydrogen vehicles in the world and more of 10 thousand stations recharge for this technology.

For the development of this new technology for the brand, Land Rover received funding from the Center for Advanced Propulsion from the United Kingdom and partnered with various specialized firms such as Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems and the Battery Industrialization Center of England.

The Zeus project manager, Ralph Clague, confirmed that this will be the first step to have a complete ‘electrification’ of the portfolio Land Rover for 2036. “We know that hydrogen has a role to play in the future mix of powertrains across the industry and, together with electric vehicles, this will be another viable zero-emission solution without losing the capabilities of our vehicles.”

The evidence of this new hydrogen Land Rover Defender will be carried out in the United Kingdom and with them they want to verify if this system allows to maintain all the capacities 4×4 ‘off-road’, as well as the verification of its autonomy and energy consumption in its ‘offroad’ tasks.