Land Rover is developing a hydrogen fuel cell Defender | Motor

Land Rover is working on a hydrogen Defender. The English brand works with a hydrogen fuel cell version for the Land Rover Defender. The manufacturer starts the development of the model this year, with a grant from the Center for Advanced Propulsion of the United Kingdom Government. The same project is also supported by Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems and the UK Battery Industrialization Center.

Although, it is a project that aims to launch a prototype, not being confirmed from Land Rover that a production version arrives. The company has not talked about a possible launch, but talks about that by 2030 there could be 10 million hydrogen vehicles on the roads and more than 10,000 filling stations.

“We know that hydrogen has a role to play in the future mix of powertrains across the transportation industry and, together with battery electric vehicles, offers another zero tailpipe solution for capabilities and requirements. specific to Jaguar Land Rover’s world-class lineup, ”said Jaguar Land Rover’s head of hydrogen and fuel cells, Ralph clague it’s a statement.

“The work carried out together with our partners in the Zeus project It will help us on our journey to become a zero-carbon business by 2039, as we prepare for the next generation of zero-exhaust vehicles, ”he concluded. Although, it is known that the brand wants to have an offer of zero emission models by 2036.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.