Land Rover for the production of its plug-in hybrids due to the lack of microchips

The microchip crisis in which Europe has been embroiled is causing major problems in car production. The latest has been Land Rover, which accumulates orders for the new Defender, and other plug-in hybrids of the brand that are already delaying deliveries until 2023. A big problem that involves millions of losses.

The microchip crisis is making itself felt in all manufacturers, some cannot deliver units with digital dashboards, and have had to go back to analog ones, but at least they can deliver the units. This is not the case for JLR, which faces a difficult future and can lead to billions in losses more than what is already being generated.

These extra losses will depend on the patience of the customers who have ordered their cars. The brand of SUVs and SUV accumulates 100,000 units of the new Land Rover Defender and the plug-in hybrid versions of the rest of the models of the Land Rover range pending to go into production, precisely due to the lack of microchips. The case is so serious that delivery dates of up to one year are being given, so until spring 2022 many customers will not be able to enjoy their cars, according to what they point out from “Automotive News Europe”.

The Jaguar E-PACE plug-in hybrid, for now, does not feel the shortage of microchips

Plug-in hybrid sales at Land Rover take off

This is how Adrian Mardell, CFO of Jaguar Land Rover, made it known to investors in the presentation of results for the fiscal year, just a few days ago. Mardell has pointed out that “It is the result of the supply side. We hope that those order books normalize in six, nine or 12 months, some orders that arrive from Europe and from the United Kingdom ».

The strategy of pressure on combustion and the prohibition of some countries have focused on plug-in hybrids, whose sales are growing at a hellish rate across the continent. Customers prefer to take a step forward rather than radically switch to electric, and at Land Rover have noticed a boom in these mechanics in their order books. So much so that they have reached a 7.3% share of Jaguar Land Rover’s total sales in the first quarter, while the Jaguar I-PACE has only achieved 1.8 percent of the total.

One of the big problems has been pointed out by Thierry Bollore, the head of the two British brands, pointing to a production loss of 7,000 units in the last quarter, which means that 7,000 customers canceled their order. The second problem is that they actually say not knowing the impact of semiconductor shortages, but surely it will have a very negative impact on the accounts of 2021.

Test Jaguar I-Pace 2021, competent as an electric and an SUVRead news