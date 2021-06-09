Land Rover Discovery Sport 2024: First SUV Data

The next generation of the SUV Land Rover Discovery Sport will change radically and with it many of the models of the British manufacturer. Here are the first ones on what it will be like.

June 8, 2021 (12:30 CET)

In the picture, the current Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e ecnhufable hybrid

Jaguar-Land Rover is changing course. With the nnew CEO Thierry Bollore at the helm, the British company wants to focus on maximize and monetize profits of its range of premium vehicles, so a large part of its current supply of cars will radically change, adapting to new tastes and new technologies that consumers demand.

And one of those technologies that the reality in the short and medium term will begin to gain a really important weight will correspond to the “electrified” vehicles, already have a all-electric or hybrid drive mode. In this regard, The next generation Discovery Sport, initially scheduled for world premiere in 2024, will change course significantly and could offer exclusively electric variants thanks to a new purely electric platform being developed by Jaguar-Land Rover..

The Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e at an electric charging point

The electric vehicles They feature heavily in the Jaguar-Land Rover road book, as is the case with virtually all automakers. Among the planned plans, Jaguar will only sell electric vehicles from 2025, while Land Rover will continue to offer combustion engines in larger models like the Range Rover for a time, in addition to marketing some vehicles with electric versions.. In this regard, British and French media say that the Land Rover brand will welcome six pure electric variants over the next five years and will offer an electric version of each model by the end of this decade.

The new generations of large Land Rover SUVs – Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover and their little brother Range Rover Sport-, will be developed under the parameters of a new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform, flexible to operate with gasoline / hybrid propulsion or with one (or more) electric motors. The first of these is the new Range Rover that will debut in 2022.

In the case of Smaller models of the brand, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, is set to radically change to a new Electrical Modular Architecture (EMA), which is estimated to represent half of all the British firm’s sales by 2030.

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2024: keys

In terms of design, the controversial design Discovery Sport’s asymmetric rear could adopt a more elegant and dynamic style, whose aesthetic features would be partially inherited from the new Evoque. On the outside, everything points to flush door handles, slim-shaped led headlights and a smoother, cleaner look at the front – which could likely include a flush grille panel – could be the key features of the new design. Inside, the predominant notes would be more space thanks to the flat floor of the EMA platform, a larger touchscreen, digital instrumentation and a steering wheel similar to the latest Defender design.

The next Land Rover Discovery Sport 2024 could support super fast charges at 800V

At a technical level, Land Rover Discovery Sport’s EMA platform is designed to drive the wheels exclusively through electric motorsOne, which provides two-wheel drive in entry-level and city cars, or two, which would provide four-wheel drive. In this regard, various unofficial sources suggest that the new generation of the SUV could be exclusively electric, although other sources do not rule out the possibility that it may incorporate a propulsion scheme in which an electric motor would drive the vehicle’s wheels at all times but feeding on the electrical energy generated by a small gasoline engine (which would act to activate the power generator). In essence, the new Discovery Sport could be an extended range electric vehicle, as will be the Nissan Qashqai in 2022 with its e-POWER technology or as the Chevrolet Volt / Opel Ampera were in the past.

On the other hand, the Discovery Sport 2024 could use 800V fast charging technology (same as him Porsche taycan or the most recent Hyundai Ioniq 5), which would imply that after about 5 minutes a sufficient level of charge could be obtained to travel about 90-100 kilometers.