The new Land Rover Defender Hard Top contemplates its arrival in two versions, 90 and 110. Both will represent the most commercial edges of a model that recovers a name born in 1950. Its commercial debut is expected by the end of the year.

The Land Rover Defender regains the name Hard top, born in 1950, to put into competition what will be its most commercial variants. There will be two, 90 and 110, both built on architecture EVA 2.0.

He Land Rover Defender Hard Top developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

LAND ROVER D.NDER HARD TOP: OUTDOOR

He Land Rover Defender Hard Top respects to the maximum the silhouette of the original model on which different safety and protection elements are added. Especially noteworthy is the fixed metal roof, which at least in the unit that the brand has used to publicize this version of the model sports a white color to match that of the rims and which contrasts with the blue of the bodywork.

This version of the Defender has a towing capacity of up to 3,500 kilos.

LAND ROVER D.NDER HARD TOP: INTERIOR

The Land Rover Defender Hard Top It features a flexible cabin that lacks seats beyond the first row. However, it can have an optional seat to raise the vehicle’s capacity to three occupants.

Land Rover has included the rearview mirror system ClearSight, which allows perfect visibility when using a camera to record what happens behind the car.

The infotainment system is the Pivi Pro from Land rover, and is displayed on a touch screen. Protocols Apple CarPlay and Android Auto they are compatible.

LAND ROVER D.NDER HARD TOP: EQUIPMENT

Land Rover ensures that the Defender Hard Top will feature the latest advances in safety and driver assistance for the brand without giving further details at this time.

LAND ROVER D.NDER HARD TOP: MECHANICAL

He Land Rover Defender Hard Top It will feature a D7x aluminum body that is three times stiffer.

The manufacturer has confirmed the presence of an independent suspension with coil springs. In version 110 there will be the option of equipping an electronic air suspension.

The ground clearance will be 29.1 centimeters. The 110 Hard Top also announces entry, exit, and vent angles of 38, 40, and 28 degrees.

The maximum wading depth will be 90 centimeters. This type of maneuver will be assisted by the Terrain Response 2 system.

LAND ROVER D.NDER HARD TOP: PRICE

The price of the Land Rover Defender Hard Top is still unknown.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/30/2020 Land Rover reveals the first images and information of the Defender Hard Top.

