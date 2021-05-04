Land rover defender and ford raptor: impressive wood carvings

High attention to details. The level of work of this wood artist who publishes his works on his channel youtube Woodworking Art makes the perfection and realism of his works impressive, which is why we bring two of his most recent works: a Land Rover Defender 110X and a Hummer H1.

Land Rover Defender 110X wood carving

In both works it is impressive that the models carved scale in wooden blocks they are practically exact reproductions of these vehicles on the outside. To the point that the artist uses woods of different shades to highlight matching parts on vehicles.

For example, in the case of Land Rover Defender Its bottom guards, handles, and windows and roof stand out, while 4×4 features like tow hooks, running boards and tires are adorable. All carved to perfection.

Land Rover Defender 110X wood carving by Woodworking Art

But if the exterior is surprising, the Defender has doors and a hood that open and reveal a detailed engine and interior with steering wheel, center console, seats and more. Lastly, it has a functional suspension and steering.

Ford F-150 Raptor carved from wood

In the case of Ford F-150 Raptor, the artist relied on a variant modified and in it he demonstrates all his ability to recreate accessories as a snorkel, roof racks, tow hooks, auxiliary lights, mirrors and knobby wheels.

As with the DefendIts suspension is functional too and it has a fully detailed interior and engine with functional doors and hood. In addition, both vehicles are They operate by remote control.

Ford F-150 Raptor wood carving by Woodworking Art

Both are works of art of this trade and not only the only vehicles that this artist has created, but also among his achievements are a Hummer H1, a Corvette and even a Toyota Fortuner, among many others.