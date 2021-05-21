Land rover defender 90, from campero 4×4 to pick up, by osprey

Osprey is an American firm specialized in modifying the Land Rover Defender from different eras, as well as other vehicles of the British brand and gives them a change that makes them look more rude and adventurous, and a corresponding mechanics, but this Defend 90 maybe received the more radical of his interventions as he was left with ‘double personality’: campero and pick up.

Here’s what the Osprey Defender 90 ‘single cab’ looks like

Land Rover Defender 90 single cab from Osprey

First, and as in almost all his interventions Osprey installed this Defender a new galvanized chassis and made a complete modification to its suspension, which not only gave greater height above the floor, but also greater resistance 4×4.

Here’s what the Osprey Defender 90 ‘single cab’ looks like

Under the hood the 5.3-liter V8 LCe engine to which a six-speed automatic transmission 6L80 from a GMC pickup. This was joined by a locking differential and exhaust system improvements.

Land Rover Defender 90 single cab from Osprey

For the interior this Defend 90 with steering wheel and heated seats and in black leather edition Autobiography, digital navigation displays albeit in an old-style black dashboard, and for the exterior they were installed led lights forward and back in a smaller format than the standard ones.

Here’s what the Osprey Defender 90 ‘single cab’ looks like

But the great transformation came from the cut of the body that left the Defend 90 like a pick up with a style between retro and modern, with huge wheel arches and with a Plato with rustic style gate.

Land Rover Defender 90 single cab from Osprey

In addition to the respective reinforcements and the single cab rear window coupling with curved corners, the vehicle was painted in a shade Oslo blue Porsche type, which was extended to the inside of the platter, and in combination received a Fuji blank roof.

Here’s what the Osprey Defender 90 ‘single cab’ looks like

Land Rover Defender 90 single cab from Osprey

In addition, he received changes in the front with a new frame and grille, with aluminum side guards and upper air intakes in black installed on these, which are combined with the handles, stirrups and corners of the bombers, also in black, and that contrast with the huge white painted wheels and 20 inches that also give it a retro look.

Here’s what the Osprey Defender 90 ‘single cab’ looks like

Land Rover Defender 90 single cab from Osprey

Finally, the pick up Defender It also has keyless entry, optional steel bottom guards and exhaust tips in the same material and the whole price of the set was almost 100 thousand dollars.

Here’s what the Osprey Defender 90 ‘single cab’ looks like

Land Rover Defender 90 single cab from Osprey