The Land Rover Defender 2020 is the new generation of the iconic off-roader, which returns with a completely new look at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. It is available from € 54,800. It has a gasoline, diesel, light hybrid and plug-in hybrid motorization.

The Defender 2020 boasts of being more versatile and durable than the original, which sold more than 1.5 million units. In addition to living up to its predecessor, its main challenge is to establish itself as an attractive option for both enthusiasts and a more generic audience.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2020: OUTDOOR

The Land Rover Defender 2020 is offered in two different bodies: the Defender 90 – short and three-door – and the Defender 110 – long and five-door. Each one will also have a variant dedicated to commercial use.

A third eight-seater body is expected, the Defender 130, to be unveiled in mid-2020 with a view to commercialization in 2021. It will be the same length as the 110, but will be slightly taller to introduce a third row of seats. They describe him as a ‘premium explorer’.

The body of the car adapts to the design language seen in models like the Range Rover, without giving up the main lines that made the original model a car with an instantly recognizable silhouette.

It is developed on a new architecture called D7x, based on a lightweight aluminum monocoque to constitute what Land Rover already considers to be its most rigid structure ever manufactured.

With a ground clearance of 291 millimeters, the Land Rover ensures it can overcome water obstacles up to 90 centimeters deep without fear for its mechanical integrity.

As standard, the roof is offered in the same body color. The client can customize it to give it a dark or white contrast. You can also install a sliding panoramic roof.

As standard, the Defender features 18-inch steel wheels. The customer can customize them to a specification of 19, 20 or even 22 inches, according to their preferences.

Personalization also reaches the windows, since it offers the possibility of installing tinted glass for greater privacy. The front window can also have a sunscreen, although by default it does not incorporate it.

It also equips a nose cam that focuses directly on the space between the two front wheels. The image can be viewed from the center console and allows the driver to be more aware of the obstacles he is navigating through.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2020: INTERIOR

The Land Rover Defender 2020 is available in a five, six or seven seat configuration with its Defender 110 body.

The Defender 90 body can carry a maximum of six people: three in the first row and three in the second. The Defender 110 also adds a third row for two other passengers. In both bodies, the center seat in the first row is foldable: when not in use, it can be lowered and used as armrests.

Functionality is the prevailing design philosophy in the interior of the car. The instrument panel is digital and includes a screen capable of reproducing messages from the infotainment service.

The center console is presided over by a 10-inch screen, where driver and co-pilot can enjoy the new Pivi Pro system, which the brand defines as more intuitive and easier to use. You can receive updates remotely. The gearbox lever – automatic transmission only – is built into the dashboard, freeing up space for a third front seat.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Land Rover Defender 2020 is offered with four different equipment packages: Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban. With up to 170 individual accessories, it ensures a virtually unlimited level of customization.

The Explorer package includes a roof rack capable of carrying 142 kilos, a high air intake to prevent dust and sand from reaching the engine, wheel arch protection, front and rear mud flaps, a spare wheel cover , a storage chest mounted on the outer side and a bonnet sticker for a touch of uniqueness.

Adventure package includes a portable wash system, exterior side mounted storage chest, integrated tire air compressor, seat backpack, spare wheel cover, front and rear mud flaps, shiny rear footrest guard . It also introduces improvements, such as increased front protection, fixed or folding side steps, or a gloss finish side protection tube.

The Country package includes front and rear mud flaps, full-height trunk divider, shiny rear footrest guard, portable wash system and wheel arch protection. It also introduces improvements, such as increased front protection, fixed or folding side steps, or a gloss finish side protection tube.

The Urban package includes shiny metal pedals, shiny front step guard, spare wheel cover and lower front guard. It also introduces enhancements, such as two styles of rims, fixed or folding side steps, or glossy finish side protection tubes.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2020: ENGINES

The Land Rover Defender 2020 is available in four different engines.

The most basic engine is a Diesel 4-cylinder 2.0-liter twin-turbo that delivers 200 horsepower. Its maximum speed is 175 kilometers / hour and it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 10.3 seconds. Its WLTP consumption is 8.9 liters per 100 kilometers.

This is followed by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 240 horsepower. Its maximum speed is 188 kilometers / hour and it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 9.1 seconds. Its WLTP consumption is 8.9 liters per 100 kilometers.

In mechanics of gasoline, the most basic engine has 4 cylinders and 2.0 liters. It deploys 300 horsepower. Its maximum speed is 191 kilometers / hour and it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 8.1 seconds. Its WLTP consumption is 11.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Also gasoline is the variant with light hybrid. It has 6 cylinders and 3.0 liters. Produces 400 horsepower. Its top speed is 191 km / h, but it goes up to 208 with 22-inch wheels. Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 6.1 seconds; 6.4 in the case of the Defender X. Its WLTP consumption is 11.2 liters per 100 kilometers.

In May 2020, the British magazine Autocar reported that Land Rover is updating a new version of the Defender with an engine V8 500 horsepower and all-wheel drive. It would thus become the top of the model range. Its price would exceed 100,000 pounds, the equivalent of about 114,000 euros.

It has all-wheel drive, two-speed transfer case – range of long and short gears -, electronic air suspension, eight-speed automatic transmission, Terrain Response, hill start assistant, electric power steering, low-traction start, electronic control of traction, anti-roll stability control, cornering brake control, descent control on slopes and brake lock.

The First Edition version also has the Terrain Response 2 system, with an automatic adjustment that monitors driving conditions and automatically selects the most suitable terrain configuration. It allows to separately configure the transmission system, steering, differentials and traction control to adapt them to the needs of each moment.

The Defender X version introduces the characteristics of the first two and an electronic active differential with torque distribution in a curve. You also receive All Terrain Progress Control, which allows you to program and maintain a constant speed in adverse conditions such as slippery surfaces, mud, wet grass, ice, snow, and dirt roads. It works as a cruise control between 1.8 km / hour and 30 km / hour.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2020: PRICE

The Land Rover Defender 2020 will be available in Spain from 54,800 euros for the Defender 90 body.

The Defender 110 body is available from € 61,300 in the Defender 110 version, from € 82,300 in the First Edition and from € 112,600 in the Defender X.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 10/22/2019 A Defender 130 body is anticipated. 10/09/2019 Presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show. 09/09/2019 New images of the Land Rover Defender 2020 leaked. 08/29/2019 Confirmation of the date of its presentation. 08/27/2019 Leakage of the first photo without camouflage.

