Land Rover Defender 110 | Opinions | Video

There are cars that, at a given moment in life, conquer your soul. They are recorded in a corner of your brain and every time you see one the memories surface. That happens to me with the Land Rover Defender. When I was very young I was taken on one (possibly the first off-road excursion of my life) to see an eagle’s nest. I remember it like it was yesterday. In adolescence, another Defender became our ally in adventures in the north of Spain.

Those Defenders were basically the same car that Maurice Wilks had designed in 1948. A work vehicle (those that I am talking about were owned by a mining company and a construction company), capable of reaching anywhere. Virtually indestructible. And when it came time to renew this car, after almost 70 years on the market, everything changed. The 2020 Land Rover Defender is very different:

I would not dare to say that it is better or worse than before. It is something else. That it moves on the road like the best of the SUVs of its size, as we saw in our test. That it is infinitely more comfortable for the occupants and that it is very well finished, in a very well resolved interior, with many practical details and finishes that combine robustness and great presence.

Voucher. All that has been said are characteristics of any SUV. But is the Land Rover Defender a true off-roader? We do not have a frame with stringers and cross members or the rigid axle suspensions like the Jeep Wrangler, the Toyota Land Cruiser or the Mercedes G-Class … but the stiffness is great and with the air suspension you achieve unprecedented off-road heights and superior to rivals.

Of course, as we said in the test, we miss versions with a more work approach that are more faithful to the original concept, more austere and robust. Will they ever reach the range? Or does Land Rover prefer to focus on the more affluent public at the cost of losing Discovery or even Range Rover customers? Although on the other hand we should ask ourselves if those who work with these tough vehicles on a daily basis would trust their luck to electronics instead of mechanics.

