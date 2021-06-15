Land Rover bets on hydrogen to ensure the future of the 4×4

JaguarLand Rover is immersed in a great electric revolution through the Reimagine plan, and although we already know that Land Rover will have 100% electric models, today’s announcement is very important. Land Rover is already working on the hydrogen fuel cell, a technology with which it aims to offer an alternative route for its electric SUVs. In this way, Defender will be the first hydrogen-powered Land Rover, thus opening the door to a powertrain that could be the fate of every 4×4.

With the announcement of the new Reimagine strategic plan, one of the great surprises was discovering that The first electric Land Rover will hit the streets by 2024. This model has all the ballots to be a battery-powered electric Evoque, which would allow the brand to take advantage of shared platforms and technologies, thus giving an answer to the new Mercedes EQA and Audi Q4.

But Land Rover, which knows well that its range is made up of models of large size and weight, does not want to focus only on the electric battery. Taking into account the needs of the Land Rover range, especially those more focused on offering great 4×4 capabilities, Land Rover have decided to develop an electric propulsion system based on a Hydrogen fuel cell, which it would allow to eliminate the problems of weight, autonomy and recharging that today continue to suffer from electric batteries powered by batteries.

Land Rover relies on hydrogen as the best recipe to bring the electric 4×4 to life

Land Rover will begin the first tests with the hydrogen fuel cell this year 2021, using a Defender that, on the other hand, will be the first unit of this model that has electric propulsion. This experimental program will be developed in the United Kingdom, has public and private funding and is called Project Zeus. Along with Jaguar Land Rover, which is the only car manufacturer involved, we also find the firms of Marelli Automotive Systems PLC, Delta Motorsport Ltd, UK Battery Industrialisation Center Ltd and AVL.

In these tests, the new hydrogen Defender aims to place particular emphasis on the off-road capabilities of the model, as it is a fundamental requirement for the English brand to bet on this technology. That said, during the tests the possibilities for offroad driving, technology requirements for a more hostile environment, hydrogen consumption, autonomy, towing capacity, etc. will be analyzed.