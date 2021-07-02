Lancia wants to be reborn: 3 new electric cars and sell again in Europe

Enlarge

ACD July 1, 2021

Lancia wants to go back to being great with the arrival of three new electric cars and its intention is to sell cars in Europe again.

Lancia is no longer sold in Spain or in most European countries, but that does not mean that it has disappeared. Still sold in his native Italy and your recovery plan could restore your lost laurels.

According to Automotive News, Lancia, now part of the Stellantis group, will have three new electric vehicles in the next five years: a small car that will replace the Ypsilon, a compact crossover and a compact utility. Two of them have already been approved and one is still under discussion.

The first electric car to feature the Lancia logo will be the replacement for the Ypsilon, the only model left to Lancia, a city car that shared its bases with the Fiat 500 and that, despite having been on sale since 2011, managed to be the second best-selling car in Italy in 2020. The future small Lancia It will have the second generation of the eCMP architecture (SLTP Small according to the new name of Stellantis), which should be presented in 2022.

Lancia wants to sell again throughout Europe

The compact crossover would arrive in the first quarter of 2026, would be manufactured in Italy and will be exclusively electric. Its platform will be the eVMP, which has also undergone a name change: from now on it will be called SLTP Medium.

The last of the three novelties is the one that is still being evaluated. It’s about a compact hatchback for 2027 and Stellantis executives are studying whether there will still be a market for these types of vehicles.

All three models will be supervised by the Lancia’s new chief designer, Jean-Pierre Ploue, who was appointed by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares earlier this month to lead the redesign of the Italian subsidiary.

Apart from the new products, Stellantis intends to sell Lancia vehicles in other countries in addition to Italy to improve their results. What is still unknown is which customers Lancia will target. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has long argued that Lancia embodies “Italian elegance”, which seems to indicate that Tavares sees the brand as an excellent option for a high-income clientele, although it is not clear if this will eventually materialize.