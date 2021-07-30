Lancia reviews its history and hints that it could recover mythical names

Many of you may not know it, or you have simply forgotten it, but Lancia is one of the most established companies in the sector. It is true that the last two decades of its existence are better forgotten, mainly because the defunct FCA Group did not know very well what to do with it. We already saw it with the lurch they gave when they put the Chrysler 300C and Voyager “tuned” with their logo into the range. Now they only have the Ypsilon, albeit for very little.

Yes because Stellantis is already pulling its strings to create a new range with which to resurrect it. For this, a high economic package will be put on the table, although we cannot forget that it will be shared with DS Y Alfa Romeo. In fact, a few weeks ago we learned that Lancia is already working on two new models. And now, when he reviews his 115 years of history, new clues arrive of the direction he could take. Eye…

Aurelia, Appia or Flaminia … that’s what the Lancia who arrive under the Stellantis umbrella could be called …

Going back in time we will remember when Lancia was founded. If memory serves us correctly, his birth took place on November 27, 1906 in the city of Turin. Those in charge of bringing it to life were (Fiat) drivers Vicenzo Lancia and Claudio Fogolin. Starting from this base, it is not surprising that Luca Napolitano, current CEO of the firm, wants to review the great achievements that he has achieved throughout these 115 years of, cloudy, existence.

This is the second installment they have made, as the first one reviewed the most beautiful Lancia of the past. On this occasion, the delivery is named “A brand and its unique identity “ (” A brand and its unique identity “). With it they give a review of the way in which they have named all their models throughout the different eras. But in addition, they have also stopped to explain how the aesthetic evolution of the firm’s logo.

And this is where we must stop, because it would be the key to understanding the new Lancia. If you take a look at the video, you will see that Napolitano and Roberto Giolito have stopped at a certain time of the signing. It is about the 1950s and the norm of use the name of the main Roman roads to designate their models. Among the most prominent are Flaminia, Flavia Y Fulvia marking a turning point and of success.

Well, there are sources that indicate that these could be the names future Lancia would use. The reasons they give are very varied, but there is one with a lot of weight. It is about looking to the past to face the future and what better way to do it than by relying on models that marked an era and that still arouse passions. It remains to be seen if Lancia takes this course, although we will have to wait a bit to see it.

Would you like them to take back their inheritance or to break with it and start from scratch? The debate would be very interesting.

