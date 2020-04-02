Wrestler Lance Archer debuted with victory in All Elite Wrestling. In his first match on AEW he defeated Marko Stunt.Lace Archer is one of the NJPW fighters most loved by Japanese fans and will now also be one of the most loved by AEW fans.

Marko Stunt vs Lance Archer

Before starting the fight, Lance Archer I tipped a clothesline to Marko Stunt. The bell rings and Lance takes Marko to the corner to punish his rival with a machete. Marko tries to defend himself with his legs but cannot and therefore proceeds to deliver right hands. Marko fails to successfully attack Lance and Lance completely dominates the combat. Archer gets a suplex on Sunt and then puts pressure on his head. Marko attempts to escape into the ringside area and attempts a suicide flight against Lance Archer. Both back in the ring, Archer attempts a chokeslam but Stunt falls clean and reverses it. Marko achieves an enzyme kick and finally attacks Archer. From one moment to the next, Archer reverses the situation and applies a chokeslam to Marko, covers him but cancels the account and does not want him to reach 2. Therefore, Lance applies him to finish him off a Grand Slam and ends him.

RESULT: Lance Archer defeats Marko Stunt in AEW Dynamite.

