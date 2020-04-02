The 23-year-old girl has gained popularity on the famous social network due to her daring images

During the past few weeks, Lana Rhoades She has been very active on her Instagram account with all kinds of photographs where she uses it to waste sensuality and show off that body that is the fantasy of thousands of fans.

This time, the porn actress warmed up the social network thanks to two black and white images, where she can be seen posing with sinful black lingerie that exhibits her “breasts” and her rear.

The snapshots accumulate over a million 260 thousand ‘likes’ and thousands of good comments.

It is worth mentioning that, during 2019, Lana unseated Mia Khalifa and becomes the most wanted adult film actress on the famous Pornhub.

